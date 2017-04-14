3 Comments

The American Civil War Begins

This week marks the anniversary of the start of the Civil War. The bloodiest war in American history began on April 12, 1861, when Confederate forces, under the command of General P.G.T. Beauregard…

12 Comments

The Man Who Changed How We Think About American History

For many students, the study of American History begins with Columbus wandering mistakenly into the New World, followed by a dash around eastern North America with French and English explorers, and finally settles…

6 Comments

The Cosmetic Huckster

This week's Victorian character impresses as more than just colorful. Madame Rachel, notorious con artist and flamboyant celebrity, made a fortune off the vanity and gullibility of high society. She may have been…

10 Comments

Amelia Bloomer, Fashionista and Women’s Rights Advocate

I couldn't let March come to an end without having History Imagined pay homage to National Women's History Month, established in 1987 by a declaration of Congress after several years of hard work…

18 Comments

La Floride

Florida. For most of us, the word brings to mind sunny skies, clear water, white sand, citrus groves, a river of grass, and Micky Mouse. Perhaps we have visited the tourist destinations scattered…

5 Comments

The Bridge Builder

Victorian England, as I pointed out in my earlier post, The Pastry Chef, produced a bumper crop of genuine characters: rogues, villains, explorers, heroes, geniuses, entrepreneurs, and colorful eccentrics. This week I highlight a…

1 Comment

Dr. Samuel Mudd–Co-Conspirator or Innocent Doctor?

In my last installment on this site, I discussed Mary Surratt and her relationship to John Wilkes Booth. As a side note, I mentioned that Samuel Mudd knew Mr. Booth at least one…

21 Comments

When Being Civilized Was Not Enough

War bonnets, teepees, Appaloosa ponies, and a nomadic lifestyle – these are the images that have been promoted of Native Americans living prior to the 20th Century. And for the tribes of the…

9 Comments

After the Bonnie Prince—the Jacobite Succession

…lonely cairns are o'er the men,  Who fought and died for Charlie!                         Sound the Pibroch, traditional ballad If the men who fell at Culloden lie under lonely cairns, where is Bonnie Prince…

7 Comments

Mary Elizabeth Surratt–Co-Conspirator, Starstruck Fangirl or Helicopter Mom?

Before Mary Surratt gained the dubious distinction of becoming the first female to be executed by the United States federal government, in 1865, she was the owner of a boarding house in Washington,…